OGC Nice: Christophe Galtier furious at the level of his players

OGC Nice lost Saturday afternoon in Austria against Union Berlin (0-2), a third defeat in five preparation matches for Christophe Galtier’s men. The champion coach of France with Lille last season did not spare his players at the microphone of the club’s official media, claiming that they were not up to the opposition but also regretting some absences from his group professional (Claude-Maurice, Dolberg …).

“We are doing with the forces available at the moment but we are suffering. We have to fill ourselves physically but we can suffer because the opponent at the moment is better than us, and all the opponents are better than us. You just have to have personality, not suffer events, show more character, put more intensity into it even if it’s more difficult because we have a group that is more than young, a group that is not yet the […] There are a lot of absent but some players who are in the squad know Ligue 1 very well and are far from their optimal level at the moment, adds Galtier. We have 15 days to set up. When we start the championship, we will not be able to accept so little commitment ”, said the Nice coach at the end of the meeting.