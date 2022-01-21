OGC Nice: Dante will extend

Stainless despite his 38 years, Dante is not ready to stop playing. The captain of OGC Nice is still unstoppable in central defense (20 Ligue 1 matches this season, 1 goal), after suffering a ruptured cruciate ligaments in November 2020. At the end of his contract in June, he are preparing to extend the adventure again, as revealed by Julien Fournier, the Gym’s sports director, at a press conference this Friday.

“With Dante, it is no longer a matter of contract, explained the Riviera leader. Neither he nor we ask ourselves the question of his contractual situation. He impresses us a little more every day. Many could doubt his ability to come back so strong. He once again showed what a professional he is, and that’s not even strong enough. We know what we want to do together. If he still wants to play, he will continue to play for us. He will stay with us for a while, get used to seeing him.