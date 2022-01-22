OGC Nice denies health problems for Mario Lemina

After Christophe Galtier’s press conference before the trip to Metz, director of football Julien Fournier spoke about the premature return of his midfielder Mario Lemina after a brief stint in Cameroon in the Gabon group for the European Cup. Africa of the Nations. The Riviera leader denies health problems (heart damage) and had been sidelined by Patrice Neveu with his teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the Panthers rally, qualified for the round of 16 of the competition.

“Mario is doing well, very well. He trains normally. We learned about the medical reports that had been drawn up at the CAN. His federation made the decision to send him back to his club. We carried out examinations, here in Nice, under cover of the medical experts of the League. All tests are positive. Mario is in perfect health. That’s very good news”, he told the club’s official media, denying any health problem. The former Marseillais will therefore be able to play at Saint-Symphorien and help the Gym to consolidate its second place in the standings.