OGC Nice: first call for Jordan Amavi

On the occasion of the 20th day of Ligue 1, OGC Nice goes to the lawn of Brest this Sunday at 1 p.m. For this meeting, Christophe Galtier, who had initially announced several positive cases of Covid-19 within his workforce, will finally be able to rely on a whole group.

On loan from Olympique de Marseille, Jordan Amavi (27) is making his first appearance. Note, on the other hand, that Mario Lemina (Gabon) and Youcef Atal (Algeria), currently in Cameroon for the CAN, are meanwhile absent from the Aiglons list.