OGC Nice: Mario Lemina tells about his surprise return to France

OGC Nice presented four players on Tuesday. Among them, Mario Lemina, who explained at length about his return to France and his gleaned experience.

Like Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Gemain, OGC Nice is very active on the summer market. This Tuesday, Julien Fournier and Jean-Pierre Rivère presented four new recruits. These were the three Dutch Calvin Stengs, Justin Kluivert and Pablo Rosario as well as Mario Lemina, the former OM player. He also explained why he had chosen Nice.

“It makes me happy to see you all again, to be able to speak in French. I’ve always been in contact with Julien, it’s been a while. It was the right time. Even more than there is the coach, who was very important in my choice. It was the project I needed at a pivotal moment in my career. I am very happy to be there and to be part of the project “, He began by explaining.

He changed

But, since leaving France (2016), he has had three championships (Italy, England and Turkey) and he says it himself: he has changed a lot. ” The Mario of OM was very young, a little fiery, not always focused. When I left, I started my family, I had children, I am different, a different person. Hope you will see it soon. All these experiences made me mature, it allowed me to learn a lot of languages, to know what is being done outside. It allows me to come back here with a fairly significant baggage of experiences. It’s up to me to show and bring all my experience that I have had outside and to show young people », Calmly developed the native of Libreville (Gabon).

It is therefore not surprising to see that his future role will be that of a leader: “ it’s too early. But an experienced player yes because the group is young. It is also the moment for me to show that I have matured, that I am not the same Mario that you knew. Young people, they have great potential and it’s up to me and others to push them up “. In the meantime, after his first session with the group, he says he is ready to attack the championship in a fortnight. Nice is going to need him in a very young locker room.