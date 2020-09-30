OGC Nice offers itself Ayodeji Sotona

OGC Nice has a new recruit this Wednesday evening. The Aiglons have formalized the arrival of Ayodeji Sotona (17) from Manchester United. The young Irish striker was playing in the Manchester United academy.

A lane player also able to evolve in the axis, the main protagonist scored five goals and distilled two assists in twenty games played last season with the U18s of the Red Devils. Le Gym specifies that Sotona will now join the Nice professional group led by Patrick Vieira.

🔄 #Transfer market : The young Irish striker Deji Sotona (17 years old, ex-Manchester United) signed on Wednesday at the#OGCNice.https://t.co/6rGjaSfkiN – OGC Nice (@ogcnice) September 30, 2020