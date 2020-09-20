Home Sports football OGC Nice-PSG: the official line-ups
OGC Nice-PSG: the official line-ups

By kenyan

Four days after having pulled off a first success against Metz, PSG is back in action, still with a broken mouth. The French champion is still tinkering, traveling to Nice this Sunday (match to be followed live with commentary, kick off at 1 p.m.). Again deprived of many elements due to suspension (Neymar, Paredes, Kurzawa and Diallo) of a physical glitch (Kehrer) and a long injury (Bernat), Thomas Tuchel will innovate for the 4th time in as many matches this season. The German technician however recovers Florenzi, Verratti and Mbappé. In the 4-4-2 predicted by Tuchel, the world champion starts on the attack front, alongside Icardi. Navas continues a second tenure, while in defense, no surprise, given the forces present. Florenzi and Bakker will occupy the sides while the Marquinhos-Kimpembe duo will be present in the center. On the wings of the midfield, we find the sparkling Di Maria and Draxler, while in the center Verratti is associated with Gueye.

As for the Aiglons, we have some concerns. Patrick Vieira deplores the absences of Nsoki, Dolberg and Claude-Maurice, all tested positive for covid-19. He lines up at kickoff with a 4-3-3 with Benitez in goal, a defense made up of Atal, Pelmard, Dante and Lotomba who takes Kamara’s place at the left-back position. The former Rémois is tipped to start a notch higher to accompany Lopes and Gouiri in attack. Finally, Nice should find the same environment as during the defeat in Montpellier, namely Thuram, Schneiderlin and Lees-Melou.

The official compositions:

Nice: Benitez – Atal, Pelmard, Dante, Lotomba – Thuram, Schneiderlin, Lees-Melou – Lopes, Gouiri, Kamara

PSG: Navas – Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker – Di Maria, Verratti, Gueye, Draxler – Icardi, Mbappé

