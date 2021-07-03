HomeSportsfootballOGC Nice: Racine Coly goes to Estoril
Sportsfootball

OGC Nice: Racine Coly goes to Estoril

By kenyan

After his loan in the second part of the season on the Amiens side, Racine Coly left France and OGC Nice. The 25-year-old left-back has just signed up for Estoril, promoted to Liga NOS (Portugal) this season.

“In this summer 2021, Racine Coly is leaving OGC Nice, where he arrived in 2017. The Senegalese left side takes over the management of Estoril, promoted to the Portuguese 1st division”, explain the Aiglons in their press release.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke