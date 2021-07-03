OGC Nice: Racine Coly goes to Estoril

After his loan in the second part of the season on the Amiens side, Racine Coly left France and OGC Nice. The 25-year-old left-back has just signed up for Estoril, promoted to Liga NOS (Portugal) this season.

“In this summer 2021, Racine Coly is leaving OGC Nice, where he arrived in 2017. The Senegalese left side takes over the management of Estoril, promoted to the Portuguese 1st division”, explain the Aiglons in their press release.

🔄 Official: Racine Coly leaves the#OGCNiceThe Senegalese left side takes the direction of @estorilpraiasad.https: //t.co/fJtZ4Ax9kM – OGC Nice (@ogcnice) July 3, 2021