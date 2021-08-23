HomeSportsfootballOGCN-OM: Eric Ciotti flies to the rescue of Jean-Pierre Rivère and charges...
OGCN-OM: Eric Ciotti flies to the rescue of Jean-Pierre Rivère and charges Pablo Longoria

By kenyan

Obviously, the incidents that took place on Sunday evening during the duel between Nice and OM are talking, and not only in the world of football. After Christian Estrosi, mayor of the city of Nice, it was Eric Ciotti, politician from Nice, who wanted to give his opinion on what happened at the Allianz Riviera.

“Support for President Jean-Pierre Rivère of OGC Nice, attacked last night in the gallery by the president of Olympique de Marseille and the coach Galtier. Violence and physical outrage have no place in a football stadium “, launched the deputy. Another support for the people of Nice so …

