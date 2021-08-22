OGCN-OM: the hot reaction of Pablo Longoria on the incidents

At the end of the meeting between OGC Nice and OM, which could not be concluded after an invasion of the field and fights, Pablo Longoria, the president of the OM, stepped up to the plate .

It’s a night that you don’t really like when you enjoy football. While Olympique de Marseille and OGC Nice began the last quarter of an hour of the season and the Aiglons led a goal to zero, the referee of the meeting Benoît Bastien interrupted the match. Dimitri Payet, who was about to go for a corner, receives a bottle of water in the back and collapses.

In the process, it continues to rain projectiles on the Reunion on the ground. The Olympian playmaker reacts and returns the bottle, before everything degenerates and the Popular Sud supporters invade the field to do battle. After more than an hour of discussions, the match would resume. Except that the Marseille staff and players, some of whom were injured, are not coming back. The match ends thus and the President of Marseille, Pablo Longoria, explained everything before leaving Nice.

Longoria defends its players

” The League decided to respond. Our players were attacked, with invasion of the field and we decided not to resume, because the safety of our players was not guaranteed. This is the second time we have experienced this after Montpellier. There, they had decided to continue. What happened today is unacceptable. We must make precedents for French football. The referee was with us, he brought us together, with Jorge Sampaoli, and explained to us that safety was not guaranteed. But the League decided, for a matter of public order to resume the match. This is not acceptable and that’s why we decided not to resume “, Explained the president of OM.

It now remains to be seen what will take place in the days to come, how the authorities, who have obviously decided to resume the meeting, will decide and if the match will be replayed. If this is not the case, a winner will be needed and we will see who from Olympique de Marseille or OGC Nice will be declared the winner on the green carpet.