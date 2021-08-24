OGCN-OM: the mayor of Nice adds a layer on Longoria and Payet

Like his Marseille counterpart Benoît Payan, Christian Estrosi was moved on Twitter by the incidents during Nice-Marseille, which took place on Sunday evening. The aedile then accused the staff of the Marseille club of having fueled the fire in the stands, just like Sampaoli from the sidelines. More than 24 hours later, Estrosi does not budge and even adds a layer in the columns of nice morning. “I try not to be partisan. The throwing of bottles by a few supporters must not lead to an amalgamation with all the supporters. For those of them who have engaged in it, this is unacceptable. I would like the offenders to be banned from the stadium for a long time ”, he begins before delivering his version of the facts, he who was in the gallery alongside Jean-Pierre Rivère or José Cobos, and therefore not far from Longoria. According to him, the Marseille president tried to take advantage of the situation, while his team was behind, and would have himself insulted the referee. Finally, the mayor of Nice also attacks Dimitri Payet, responsible for the spark that started everything by throwing a bottle towards the public, even if he himself had been the victim of a previous bottle throw.

“Things have happened on the ground. Others, in the gallery where I was with my wife, in particular alongside President Rivère and his wife. On the back row, we had the president of OM and his companions, along with their bodyguard. From the president of OM, invectives towards the referee, our players, invectives that we could take for ourselves, constant screams, a detestable aggressive, violent attitude. (…) Faced with this lightness of the arbitration (against the throwing of bottles, editor’s note), when we scored our goal and felt that we could win, there was a rise in power. A president, a coach, a professional player must in all circumstances, keep their cool and remain dignified. If the gesture of the supporters who threw bottles is unacceptable, that of Payet is even more so insofar as, in an enclosure of 30,000 spectators, a pro must not take the risk of such a conflagration by dismissing the projectile in the audience. This is what ignited the powder. I think I read the rules that when a player has this type of attitude, it’s a red card. “ These words will undoubtedly not fail to react …