OGCN-OM: the totally surrealist press conference of Jean-Pierre Rivère

The match between OGCN and OM did not end. The Nice supporters invaded the field and fought with the Marseille players. At a press conference, Jean-Pierre Rivère blamed OM and made surreal remarks.

What a sad image for football. This Sunday evening, the confrontation between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille could not go to an end. In the 75th minute, while the Nice lead a goal to zero, Dimitri Payet is about to take a corner. At this moment, he receives a water bottle in the back then collapses. After reactions from Marseille, the field was invaded by supporters of the Aiglons, la Populaire Sud.

Chaos ensues and blows rain. After an hour’s stoppage, the referee decides to resume the match, but the Marseillais decide not to resume. Pablo Longoria expresses himself on this subject. Almost immediately afterwards, the president of OGC Nice, Jean-Pierre Rivère, presented himself at a press conference and made mind-blowing remarks.

” I did not understand the decision of our Marseille colleagues not to resume the match “

” It’s a disappointment that the game ends like this. Everyone saw what happened, things are clear. We had water bottle throws. We got to see them. What ignited the powder was the reaction of two Marseillais, who threw bottles towards our stands, which degenerated things. I regret that the OM security service intervenes on the field and hits our players », He commented, before continuing.

” We had a meeting with the prefect, Pablo Longoria and the referee, who was not sure to resume. He had identified two difficulties. He said that in the visitors’ stands, projectiles were thrown at our supporters. What is clear is that everyone has decided to resume the game. The people in charge of the service of order ensured. I did not understand the decision of our Marseille colleagues not to resume the match. Everyone advised them to resume. I went to our supporters and asked them to guarantee that there would be no problems. The prefecture and the police said there would be no problem. The Marseillais did not want to resume the match. Of which act. For now, let us handle the events. We noticed that OM did not want to resume the match », He concluded. Statements that should make people talk. The disciplinary committee of the LFP will have its work cut out for it.