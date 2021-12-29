HomeSportsfootballOL: an internship in Spain planned before the resumption
Sportsfootball

OL: an internship in Spain planned before the resumption

By kenyan

Eliminated from the Coupe de France after the incidents against Paris FC, Olympique Lyonnais will therefore not take part in the round of 16 which will take place from January 2 to 4. Progress indicates that the Gones will take the opportunity to do an internship in Spain before the resumption of the championship and the reception of Paris Saint-Germain on January 9.

The latter will take place from January 1 to 5 with the aim of remobilizing the troops after a complicated first part of the season. Beyond the incidents against OM and the PFC, the Lyonnais are currently 13th in Ligue 1 with nine points behind on the podium.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke