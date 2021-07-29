OL and Nice could have signed Boulaye Dia

A few weeks ago, Villarreal formalized the arrival of Boulaye Dia, from the Stade de Reims. The 24-year-old striker signed a five-year contract with the last Europa League winner, but the Senegalese international (5 caps) could have stayed in France.

In an interview with Progress, Frédéric Guerra, his agent, admitted to having offered it to Olympique Lyonnais. Christophe Galtier, new coach of OGC Nice, was also interested: “ I first proposed it to OL, that’s normal. Without success. Galtier wanted him, but as his formalization in Nice was delayed, Villarreal was quicker to engage him at 15 million. This is business “, did he declare.