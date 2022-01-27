OL are activating the Romain Faivre track!

While the departure of Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle is becoming more and more precise, Olympique Lyonnais is already working to reinvest the money it could obtain from this rather unexpected transfer. Indeed, according to the latest information from the daily The Team, the sale of the Brazilian to the Magpies should bring in between €40 to €42 million for the Rhone leaders, not to mention the €10 million bonus also planned for this possible transaction.

With this in mind, OL want to accelerate at the end of the winter transfer window and would thus have activated the track leading to Romain Faivre, currently in the colors of Stade Brestois. The 23-year-old U-23 international, long tracked by AC Milan, is now a priority target for the Lyon club and discussions between the different parties are thus about to intensify as indicated The Team. While Brest sporting director Grégory Lorenzi recently declared his intention to keep the left-handed winger (unless there is sufficient supply), OL’s offensive could therefore change the situation. Note that the market value of the player is estimated at 13 million euros. Case to follow but the end of the Lyon transfer window promises to be boiling.