OL are looking to replace Memphis Depay in Belgium

We will have to find an attacker to replace Memphis Depay, who left at the end of his contract. The Lyonnais are on the trail of Paul Onuachu, the Genk striker, Belgium’s top scorer.

This summer, Olympique Lyonnais have their work cut out for them. Indeed, Peter Bosz has arrived and expects a recruitment. For a few days now, we have been talking about the possible arrival of goalkeeper Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam). But we also quickly forget that Memphis Depay, at the end of the contract, is gone and that he will have to be replaced.

Obviously, Juninho already knows who he wants to replace his Dutchman. According to information from Progress, Paul Onuachu, the Genk striker is in a very good position on the Brazilian’s short-list. At 27, the giant (he is more than two meters) has everything to please. He is a Nigerian international and scored a whopping 33 goals last season.

An offer of 20 M € will go

A nice figure that will make people forget those of Memphis Depay (76 since his arrival), not easy, even for the top scorer in the Jupiler Pro League. However, it is not going to be very simple either. The player is under contract until 2024 and many clubs follow him at the moment including Arsenal, Fenerbahçe and Sevilla FC.

The first Rhone approach would have been carried out according to the newspaper and an offer of 20 M € could very soon arrive on the desk of the Belgian leaders, who, them, ask for a little more still. One thing is certain, OL see things very big and should not be long in entering this transfer market after the arrivals of Damien Da Silva and Auriverde, Henrique Silva.