OL: Aulas threatens ‘economic wreckage’ for French football

In a new letter to MPs on Sunday, Jean-Michel Aulas reiterates his displeasure at the final end of the Ligue 1 season. The president of the OL calls on the elected representatives to reverse this decision, which he says will cost between “500 and 900 million euros” to French football.

Jean-Michel Aulas is not one to be easily discouraged. The OL president has been recalling this for just over two weeks. Since the League approved the final stoppage of the Ligue 1 season, on April 30, due to the coronavirus pandemic. A decision, taken on the recommendation of the government, that the president of the Gones still does not digest. And that he still hopes to have it overturned.

In a new letter sent this Sunday to elected officials and deputies (the third of the week, relayed by Le Parisien-Today-in-France), Aulas this time threatened an “unprecedented economic wreck”. With numerical arguments: “Faced with an expected deficit, between 500 and 900 million euros, French football is not sure to recover from this premature stoppage despite the measures of support of the French state that will have to continue but also increase.”

The example of the Bundesliga in Germany

The OL boss then mentions the Bundesliga, which restarted this weekend, to support his point: “The successful example of the reboot of the German championship, the enthusiasm of the French in front of their television set for this show in camera totally controlled in terms of health, have shown that we are able, in other European countries but also in France, to resume individual training and then collective training. Many activities involving various people are taking over all over Europe, including France.”

Aulas concludes his missive by once again calling for the L1 to be relaunched as soon as possible. To complete the 2019-2020 fiscal year. “It is imperative to ask the question (we are still on time vis-à-vis UEFA) of a resumption of the championship in order to avoid the economic catastrophe announced. It is in the public interest, the future of our football and our competitiveness.”