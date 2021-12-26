OL: Bernard Lacombe proud to have contributed to the development of the club

First an attacker between 1969 and 1978, the former Olympique Lyonnais player Bernard Lacombe then returned to the Rhône two decades later as director of football, then coach (1996-2000) and finally member of the board. . In an interview with Progress, the former international tricolor (38 caps, 12 goals) did not hide his joy at having participated in the emergence of a team at the end of the 90s, which will dominate Ligue 1 at the beginning of the 21st century with seven championships won in a row.

“When Marcelo Kiremidjian worked with us, we brought in some grown-ups. But Diarra’s transfer was unique. When I saw him at CAN, I tilted. But on his 1st match (3-3 at Guingamp on August 2, 2002, editor’s note), he worries me, I wonder if I was not wrong. I was quickly reassured afterwards. Then we have Juninho, Essien, Tiago. Frankly, I am proud to have participated in the evolution of OL “, he told the local daily.