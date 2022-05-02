OL: Bruno Cheyrou present during the match Galatasaray – Besiktas

Current 13th in the Super Lig, Galatasaray is going through a complicated season. Although maintained, the Istanbul club is very far from its objectives and has just lost 3-2 against Sivasspor yesterday. Among the rare satisfactions, we can count on the promising winger Kerem Aktürkoglu (23 years old). Present on March 14 in Istanbul during the derby won against Besiktas (2-1), the sports director of Olympique Lyonnais Bruno Cheyrou was able to see him in action since he had scored a double, but it was not player that the leader of Les Gones followed as a priority.

Indeed, according to our information, he particularly appreciated the performance of the Egyptian striker Mostafa Mohamed (24 years old) author of two offerings that evening. A very solid match from Mostafa Mohamed which therefore pleased the former French international. Close to signing for AS Saint-Étienne before joining the shores of the Bosphorus, the former Zamalek player had a rich season where he reached the final of the African Cup of Nations with Egypt. Holder with his country, he has had a good record since his arrival in Turkey with 18 goals and 5 offerings in the red and yellow jersey. This winter, the Istanbul club exercised the purchase option to secure the services of the pharaoh for the next 3 seasons. A transaction that will have cost a total of 5.5 million euros to the Turkish giant.