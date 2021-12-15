OL: Bruno Cheyrou soon back at the head of the recruitment unit

While Olympique Lyonnais must face the consequences of the incidents that took place against Olympique de Marseille, Juninho, the club’s sporting director since May 2019, is preparing to leave the club. But the departure of the Brazilian should benefit at least one person: Bruno Cheyrou.

While he had been appointed head of the recruitment cell two and a half years ago, Juninho had dismissed him for having started negotiations with Mamadou Sakho. Based on information from The team, Cheyrou should indeed return to his post once the departure of the Brazilian has been confirmed. As a reminder, the former OL midfielder should leave in the coming weeks, and not at the end of the season.