OL: Bruno Guimarães has touches

Arrived at Olympique Lyonnais in January 2020, Bruno Guimarães quickly managed to integrate, on and off the pitch, he who speaks almost impeccable French. This season, that of confirmation, the Brazilian midfielder was expected, especially as the competition was stronger in Lyon. But Rudi Garcia, who has not always been correct with the player according to Juninho, has not made him a potential holder. Last winter, Italian teams (including Inter) had an eye on his case without necessarily going further than inquiring.

This summer, the number 39 of Olympique Lyonnais has a few touches. Brazilian media, TNTSport said yesterday that Borussia Dortmund were won over. An amount of 30 million euros was even mentioned. According to our information, the BVB is following Bruno Guimarães well. And they are not the only ones since English and Spanish stables have come to the information without going into serious matters. As for Lyon, we can not imagine at the moment parting with the player who will play in the Olympic Games with Brazil this summer and whom Juninho holds in very high esteem.