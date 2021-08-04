OL: Edwin Van der Sar discusses the André Onana file

Announced close to Olympique Lyonnais for several weeks, André Onana (25) should ultimately not join the Mastiffs. While an oral agreement existed between OL and the player, the latter’s representatives would drag out the case at length, discouraging the Rhone leaders. At the end of the contract in June 2022, Onana will be free to sign up with the team of his choice next January.

In an interview with Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Edwin Van der Sar, general manager of Ajax Amsterdam spoke about this situation. ” It’s difficult. We wanted to continue with André, but he would like to leave. He is still suspended for a few months. Marc Overmars has been in contact with Olympique Lyonnais, but for the moment it’s calm “, did he declare. Regarding Onana’s desire to go free next season, the former Manchester United goalkeeper is ” not aware of this. I have regular contact with André, but it’s mostly friendly. We keep the real details to ourselves. “

Algemeen director Edwin van der Sar reageert op de transfersituatie van de geschorste keeper André Onana👇#ZiggoSport #Ajax #Onana #AJALEE pic.twitter.com/Ue4lto33dj – Ziggo Sport Voetbal (@ZS_Voetbal) August 4, 2021