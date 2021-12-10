OL: Emerson saddened by Juninho’s departure

It is now confirmed: Juninho will leave his post as sports director of Olympique Lyonnais this winter. A chapter will therefore turn to Groupama Stadium, while the former iconic Gones midfielder joined the club’s organizational chart in May 2019. Present at a press conference before the shock against LOSC this Sunday (1 p.m. , 18th day of Ligue 1), Emerson (27) reacted to the departure of the Brazilian.

“The announcement of Juninho’s departure is difficult, I have a good relationship with him. He helped me when I arrived here in Lyon, I have a lot of gratitude towards him. I wish him the best, I wish he had stayed. It is his decision, we must respect it. If he’s happy, then I’m happy “, confided the player loaned by Chelsea to the press on Friday.