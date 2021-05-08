OL – FC Lorient: the probable lines

Podium goal, for Olympique Lyonnais (4th), this afternoon (5pm) with the reception of FC Lorient (17th). Lyonnais who could, in case of victory pass provisionally in front of AS Monaco (3rd) before his trip to Reims (11th), tomorrow. For their part, the Hakes are playing their survival in Ligue 1, at the end of the season and could ensure the maintenance, in case of victory, by passing the fateful bar of 40 points, they who remain on two victories in a row.

For this meeting, Rudi Garcia will have to compose without Memphis Depay, Maxence Caqueret, Jason Denayer, Melvin Bard, Marcelo and without Djamel Benlamri. The French technician should therefore align, according to The team, a 4-2-3-1, at the tip of which Tino Kadewere should be established. For his part, Christophe Pélissier could offer him a 3-5-2 where the Wissa-Moffi doublet continues to stir up trouble in the opposing defenses.