This Bordeaux evening will not be one of the best memories of the Olympique Lyonnais season. In addition to the draw conceded in Gironde soil (2-2, 17th day of Ligue 1), the Rhone club lost Jason Denayer to injury, just before half-time.

“I don’t know what he’s got, but he screamed, it’s never good”, said Peter Bosz at a press conference. And according to The team, the Rhone staff fears a fracture of the fibula for the Belgian, who received poorly.