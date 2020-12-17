OL force a departure from Jean Lucas again

Arrived at Les Gones in 2019, the Brazilian midfielder is still not in the plans of Rudi Garcia. OL have also just freed him up time for the player to find a new club.

Before going on vacation and enjoying the end of the year holidays with the family, the players of Olympique Lyonnais still have to play two league matches. A trip to Nice next weekend and the reception in Nantes on December 23. Two last major challenges for the race for the podium, especially after the poor performance last night against Brest at Groupama Stadium (2-2). Two meetings in which Brazilian midfielder Jean Lucas (22) will not participate.

Appeared six times this season in Ligue 1 (only one tenure), the former resident of Flamengo is not part of Rudi Garcia’s plans. However, the chain Telefoot reveals that the Brazilian, whose contract runs until 2024, will not be on the trip to Nice. He was released by the leaders of Olympique Lyonnais, pending an agreement with a club. He got Juninho’s agreement to return to Brazil this week. A loan until the end of the season is the solution considered to satisfy everyone.

Unable to break through in a very rich midfield (Houssem Aouar, Bruno Guimarães, Maxence Caqueret, Lucas Paqueta, Thiago Mendes), Jean Lucas is therefore clearly pushed towards the exit after having already been invited to pack up during the last summer transfer window. Reluctant to change air last October when Strasbourg, Bordeaux, Internacional Porto Alegre, Porto, Parma and FC Nantes knocked on his door, Jean Lucas has no real choice but to go and see elsewhere.

