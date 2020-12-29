OL go on the attack for Gonzalo Montiel

According to the Argentinian media, OL want to recruit the right side of River Plate Gonzalo Montiel.

It starts to stir backstage in Lyon. Monday, we revealed you exclusively on Foot Transfer market that Juninho could go on the attack for Islam Slimani depending on the future of Memphis Depay and the evolution of the injured Moussa Dembélé. The track has in any case been relaunched by the Brazilian, while the Dutch striker is highly coveted by Juventus and FC Barcelona six months from the end of his contract.

“Normally, no one will arrive this winter”, confided recently Juninho, but the Argentine press unveils information that goes in the opposite direction. According to TyC Sports, Olympique Lyonnais would be very hot on Gonzalo Montiel, the 23-year-old right side of River Plate. “Lyon is coming very seriously” in this folder, summarizes the media. We could see him at work recently with the Argentine selection, and he would reinforce a position occupied by a Léo Dubois who disappoints.

His clause is 20 million euros but …

In addition, the contractual situation of the Albiceleste player is very favorable. It’s simple, his contract expires next June. He is ready to extend, but with a lower release clause than the current one (20 million euros), which will allow an interested club to enroll him easily in these difficult times and will also allow his training club to recover a small check rather than see it slip away for free.

He recently hired Pablo Sabbag as his agent, with a clear goal: to join Europe. Montiel must now find an agreement with the Buenos Aires team for this new clause, and the Rhone club will then be fixed on the amount to pay to afford it. If no agreement is found, OL will have the choice: wait until June to enlist him for free, or pay 20 million euros from January, a much less possible hypothesis. The media specifies that the player’s intention is indeed to leave this winter. To be continued …