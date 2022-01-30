OL have negotiated a purchase option for Ndombele

Long associated with PSG, Tanguy Ndombélé should finally bounce back to OL. The former home who never knew how to win at Tottenham will therefore return to Ligue 1 in the form of a loan. The Lyon leaders have been trying in recent days to integrate a purchase option into this loan.

According to information from The Athletic, OL are expected to settle the final details of Ndombélé’s loan on Monday. And there should be a call option in this deal. Tottenham didn’t want to include a purchase option initially, but eventually agreed.