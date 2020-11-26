OL: Houssem Aouar dismissed for the reception of Reims!

Last Sunday, Olympique Lyonnais won with a narrow score (1-0) against Angers. A success that allowed OL to climb on the podium in the League and come back four lengths from PSG. In the grip of physical glitches for a few weeks, Houssem Aouar had not started the meeting. If the Rhone midfielder was available for the match against the SCO, the latter was ultimately not used by his trainer Rudi Garcia.

A decision that visibly irritated the main protagonist. According to information from the team, Aouar would have refused to perform a physical session a few minutes after the end of the match with the other unused players. Sporting director Juninho has reportedly decided to slap his fist on the table by sanctioning the player. Result, Houssem Aouar should be removed from the Lyon group for the reception of the Stade de Reims on Sunday (1 p.m.).