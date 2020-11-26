Home Sports football OL: Houssem Aouar dismissed for the reception of Reims!
Sportsfootball

OL: Houssem Aouar dismissed for the reception of Reims!

By kenyan

Last Sunday, Olympique Lyonnais won with a narrow score (1-0) against Angers. A success that allowed OL to climb on the podium in the League and come back four lengths from PSG. In the grip of physical glitches for a few weeks, Houssem Aouar had not started the meeting. If the Rhone midfielder was available for the match against the SCO, the latter was ultimately not used by his trainer Rudi Garcia.

A decision that visibly irritated the main protagonist. According to information from the team, Aouar would have refused to perform a physical session a few minutes after the end of the match with the other unused players. Sporting director Juninho has reportedly decided to slap his fist on the table by sanctioning the player. Result, Houssem Aouar should be removed from the Lyon group for the reception of the Stade de Reims on Sunday (1 p.m.).

Related news

PL: 2000 supporters allowed for London and Liverpool clubs

football kenyan -
While the death of Diego Armando Maradona is on the minds of many football fans today, some supporters, at least in the Premier League,...
Read more

LOSC-AC Milan: the official lineup

football kenyan -
Take a big step towards qualifying for the round of 16. This is the goal of Lille this evening during the 4th...
Read more

PSG, LdC: Kylian Mbappé at the heart of a discussion that makes a lot of noise

football kenyan -
If PSG certainly delivered one of the worst copies of its history in the Champions League against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night, the victory...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Ezekiel Mutua goes after Eric Omondi over his viral video, tells...

News Tracy Aime -
Ezekiel Mutua, the Kenya Films Classification Board CEO, has made headlines once again after reprimanding comedian Eric Omondi over a viral video. The comedian shared...
Read more

Man who ‘resurrected’ narrates his ordeal

News Tracy Aime -
Yesterday, the news of the man who 'resurrected' from the dead broke the internet. Peter Kiplagat Kigen regained consciousness while in a mortuary at ...
Read more

Ruto’s team explains why he did not attend the BBI event

News Tracy Aime -
Deputy President William Ruto's abscence during the BBI event at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) was very conspicuous. The event took place on...
Read more

Zinedine Zidane pays tribute to Diego Maradona

football kenyan -
A sad day for football fans. The 60-year-old former Argentinian midfielder Diego Maradona died on Wednesday following cardio-respiratory arrest. Obviously, the tributes...
Read more

Google Chrome: how to activate and use search in tabs

Tech news kenyan -
Google's web browser has a hidden function to search for content among all open tabs. Find out how to activate and use it...
Read more

Black Friday: 6 items to help those who have a busy...

Health kenyan -
Smartwatch, bluetooth headset, electric pan and other practical products are discounted on Amazon for a limited time Purchasing devices that facilitate the routine is a...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke