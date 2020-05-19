OL: how Aulas continues its fight for a resumption of the season in Ligue 1

Since the end of April and the officialization by the LFP of the end of the 2019-2020 season in Ligue 1, the president of OL, Jean-Michel Aulas, continues to campaign for a backpedaling, and therefore a recovery. A fight he’s fighting on every field.

It is difficult to say whether he himself, in essence, thinks he can succeed, but it is still that Jean-Michel Aulas continues the battle. With panache, obstinacy, and with some arguments. Extremely up against the final stoppage of the 2019-2020 season in Ligue 1, which left his OL in seventh place in the standings, the President of Lyon has been active on several fronts, for three weeks now, to have the French football authorities backpedaled.

Appeals filed against the PSL

As early as April 30, and the league’s official final L1 standings, Aulas had threatened to appeal against the decision, and even seek damages for the damage suffered. He was quick to take action, filing a first appeal with the Administrative Court of Paris “to allow us to consider resuming the championship in the very short term”, and a second concerning “the terms of the stoppage of the championship”. Legal actions that have so far resulted in nothing.

A petition with Amiens

Overall isolated among club presidents, and even in open conflict with some, like Jacques-Henri Eyraud (OM), Jean-Michel Aulas has found himself an exceptional ally on the side of Amiens. The Picard club, relegated to L2 after the freezing of the ranking, has launched a petition for a Ligue 1 to 22 clubs next season. Petition signed and relayed by the President of Rhodan. Problem: as Montpellier’s Laurent Nicollin pointed out, Aulas is more for a championship at 18 than at 22. “JMA” justified itself a few days later: it supports Amiens against stopping the L1, yes, but not in its plan to expand the number of teams.

Letters to parliamentarians

In an attempt to rally the world to his cause, and if possible decision-makers, Jean-Michel Aulas did not hesitate to send several letters to parliamentarians. With a recurring argument: according to him, the 2019-2020 championship can quite continue in August, once the health situation improved, while the sports authorities, but also the Minister of Sports Roxana Maracineanu, have mentioned a deadline of 3 August, supposedly set by UEFA (see next part).

Last weekend, in a third message to elected officials, JMA spoke of the risk of an “unprecedented economic collapse”. With figures to support: “Faced with an expected deficit, between 500 and 900 million euros, French football is not sure to recover from this premature stoppage despite the measures of support of the French state that will have to continue but also increase.” He said: “It is imperative to ask ourselves the question (we are still on time vis-à-vis UEFA) of a resumption of the championship in order to avoid the economic catastrophe announced. It is in the public interest, the future of our football and our competitiveness.”

Exchanges with the UEFA president

In the third letter, Aulas also states that it has had a new “confirmation by UEFA that the date of 3 August for the purposes of the championships was only a recommendation and was neither an official date nor a deadline”. A bluff to try to tip the scales? Not at all. This “confirmation”, which RMC Sport was able to consult, is no more, no less, than a letter written by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin dated 14 May (in response to an initial letter from Aulas).

“The dates of 20 July (for national associations ranked 16 to 55) and 3 August (for those ranked 1 to 15, including France) were mentioned in presentations made at meetings. (…) However, we have always mentioned at these meetings that these dates were only recommendations, made on an interim basis and not officially,” the European football boss told Aulas. Enough to feed, a little more, the regrets of the leader of the OL.

Constant pressure on social networks

And then of course, Aulas, it’s a permanent dry cleaner on the virtual field. In addition to his media speeches and interviews, the President of Lyon denounces daily, on social networks, what is for him an injustice. In recent days, JMA has relayed (in a nutshell) the plan to take over the president of the LSpanish igue Javier Tebas, ceferin’s reframing to France (a “premature” decision), he criticized a poll that 72% of the French would consider it wrong to persist in his fight against the LFP, or welcomed the resumption of the Bundesliga, obviously calling on Ligue 1 to do the same…

On Tuesday, the leader reacted to the possibility of a second round of municipal elections at the end of June. By obviously bringing this news back to the round ball: “What does the scientific council think of the resumption of football activities? It’s probably less difficult and less dangerous to organize than municipal ones?” he asks. Without ever laying down arms.