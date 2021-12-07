OL: Jason Denayer absent for two months

After a poor reception following an aerial duel at Matmut Atlantique, the central defender of Olympique Lyonnais Jason Denayer had to leave his teammates at the end of the first period during the draw conceded against the Girondins de Bordeaux (2-2 ). According to information from Progress, the medical staff initially feared a fracture but would have additional information before returning to the training center for initial examinations.

Indeed, the regional daily informs us that the international of the Red Devils (33 caps, 1 goal) would suffer from a sprained right ankle, which should keep him away from the field during the next two months. Bad news for Peter Bosz who lost his titular central defender, who had also opened the scoring this weekend in Bordeaux. The 26-year-old will notably miss the receptions of Paris Saint-Germain and AS Saint-Etienne for the derby next January.