OL: Jason Denayer’s agent evokes interest from other clubs

Author of a solid season with Olympique Lyonnais, Jason Denayer remains a part of the Gones. The 25-year-old Belgian central defender is under contract until June 2022 and has not yet extended with the Rhone side. Asked by Sport / Voetbalmagazine, Jesse De Preter, the player’s agent spoke about the small rating that the player has acquired: “Denayer receives offers from big teams, but he is under contract with Lyon, which also a high level team, for another year. He has all the cards in his hand. “

If he has cast a little blur, the negotiations would be pretty well under way. Jason Denayer therefore has a good chance of signing up for the long term with OL. “If you are considered the best central defender in Ligue 1, you can wait for offers, analyze them in peace and finally refuse them if you think your life in Lyon is more interesting” added Jesse De Preter.