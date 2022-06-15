Menu
OL: Jean-Michel Aulas confirms Lepenant and teases other arrivals

Present at the first match of the final of the French basketball championship between ASVEL and Monaco this Wednesday evening, the president of OL, Jean-Michel Aulas, spoke about the Lyon transfer window. The manager of the Rhone club notably confirmed the signing of Caen midfielder Johann Lepenant (19) and he also said that Olympique Lyonnais was currently negotiating with three or four players.

“We announced a young player who is in the France Espoirs team, Lepenant. We are currently negotiating three or four players who will come to strengthen the team with a lot of ambition next year.declared the president of Lyon at the microphone of Bein Sports.

