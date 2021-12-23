OL: Jean-Michel Aulas confirms Peter Bosz but …

Held in check at home by FC Metz (1-1), the Gones completed their first half of the season outside the top 10 of Ligue 1. Not enough to cause the dismissal of Peter Bosz.

The report is striking and the defenders of Rudi Garcia will not fail to point it out. A year ago, Olympique Lyonnais finished the first leg of the championship in first place in the Ligue 1 standings, with one point more than Paris Saint-Germain (40 against 39).

This year, the Rhone are thirteenth and have sixteen points less (with one game less). The overlapping of the two records is therefore clearly bad news for the club’s new manager, Peter Bosz. However, Jean-Michel Aulas stepped up to the plate in the columns of The team to indicate that the Batavian will always be in charge when the return is made.

A new point in February

First of all, because the boss of OL believes that there is no technician of better standing on the market. “There are no coaches on the market who have the quality of Peter Bosz. So we simply risk doing more harm by giving in to the fashion to change coaches. “ However, if he refuses to qualify the remarks as an ultimatum, JMA added that a new point will be made in February.

“There’s no way Peter won’t be here until the end of February. I will leave us the two months of January and February to return to the Championship and perhaps the Cup, if we are lucky enough to be able to continue it. Peter is a very, very good coach. He continues to match the profile of the coach we want at OL. “ It remains to be seen whether Aulas will still have that opinion at the end of February.