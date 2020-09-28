Home Sports football OL: Jean-Michel Aulas puts an end to the Umtiti soap opera
Sportsfootball

OL: Jean-Michel Aulas puts an end to the Umtiti soap opera

By kenyan

Party at FC Barcelona in 2016, will Samuel Umtiti return to Olympique Lyonnais during this transfer window? A few days ago, the daily The team explained to us that the Rhone club was thinking of the French defender to come and strengthen its defense. But after his team’s draw in Lorient (1-1), the Lyon president took stock.

If he mentioned the Jeff Reine-Adélaïde file, Jean-Michel Aulas explained above all that Samuel Umtiti would not return to the Rhône in the coming days. Enough to stop the rumors? Answer in the days to come as the transfer window will close on Monday, October 5.

Related news

football

Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds negotiate with Bayern Munich for Michael Cuisance

kenyan -
Michael Cuisance is expected to pack his bags and leave Bavaria before the end of the transfer window. Bayern Munich and Leeds are...
Read more
football

PSG: Thomas Tuchel kicks in touch for Jorginho

kenyan -
On Monday, October 5, the summer transfer window will close its doors. There is therefore still some time for the clubs to recruit...
Read more
football

Nicolas Otamendi arrives at Benfica

kenyan -
On that night, Benfica Lisbon struck a deal with Manchester City for the transfer of 23-year-old Portuguese defender Ruben Dias. But that's not...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

OM: André Villas-Boas presents Luis Henrique

football kenyan -
Arrived this Thursday in Marseille, Luis Henrique will normally become an OM player. André Villas-Boas presented it at a pre-match press conference against...
Read more

Barça: Sergi Roberto returns to the humiliation against Bayern and the...

football kenyan -
After having lived one of the worst seasons of his career with FC Barcelona, ​​Sergi Roberto does not know what will be his future....
Read more

PL: Aston Villa wins against Sheffield

football kenyan -
Aston Villa hosted Sheffield United on Monday evening at Villa Park. The Villans started off to the ground and obtained the exclusion of...
Read more

Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s confidences on his extension

football kenyan -
Courted by many big European clubs, the Gabonese striker has returned to Arsenal. A choice that has become clear for the person concerned...
Read more

Mido expects Ronald Koeman’s response to Leo Messi

football kenyan -
After Lionel Messi declared his laziness to Luis Suarez and let out very harsh words towards the Blaugrana institution, the Egyptian Ahmed Hossam...
Read more

FC Barcelona: Luis Suarez will join Atlético de Madrid!

football kenyan -
Luis Suarez should join Atlético de Madrid. But the Colchoneros are going to have to pay, since the player will not be leaving...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke