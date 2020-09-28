OL: Jean-Michel Aulas puts an end to the Umtiti soap opera

Party at FC Barcelona in 2016, will Samuel Umtiti return to Olympique Lyonnais during this transfer window? A few days ago, the daily The team explained to us that the Rhone club was thinking of the French defender to come and strengthen its defense. But after his team’s draw in Lorient (1-1), the Lyon president took stock.

If he mentioned the Jeff Reine-Adélaïde file, Jean-Michel Aulas explained above all that Samuel Umtiti would not return to the Rhône in the coming days. Enough to stop the rumors? Answer in the days to come as the transfer window will close on Monday, October 5.

