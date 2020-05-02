OL: Jean-Michel Aulas’ reaction to the Italian clubs’ decision

Div

At a meeting on Friday, the presidents of Serie A clubs all expressed their desire to resume the season. A unanimous decision as mentioned in the local press. So there is no question on the other side of the Alps to do as in France, since the Professional Football League (LFP) on Thursday formalized the end of the 2019-2020 season and froze the rankings thanks to a system of quotients. However, several presidents had proposed solutions to finish the current year, notably that of Olympique Lyonnais Jean-Michel Aulas.

Via his Twitter account, the strongman of the Rhodanian club reacted to this news in Italy. “How the clubs, champions of French companies, will be forcibly demoted in competitions: they are offensive, we are defensive”, wrote Jean-Michel Aulas on the social network while mentioning the accounts of the LFP, the FFF and that of the Ministry of Sports. As a reminder, with the decision of the LFP, Olympique Lyonnais finished seventh in Ligue 1 and will therefore be deprived of the European Cup next season, unless the BKT League Cup final can be played and the Gones beat PSG.

Italian clubs want to finish the season – Foot – ITA @ol @LFPfr @FFF @Sports_gouvHow the clubs, French corporate champions will be forcibly demoted in competitions: they are offensive us defensive https://t.co/JylLaFSOc2

— Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) May 1, 2020