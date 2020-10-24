OL: Jean-Michel Aulas regrets the new tackle from Grégory Coupet

This Saturday morning, Grégory Coupet did not mince his words against OL and more particularly Rudi Garcia in an interview with the Parisian. The former coach of the Olympique de Lyonnais goalkeepers was keen to explain the reasons for his departure and did not fail to address a new small tackle to Rudi Garcia with whom he seemed to have a bad relationship.

A new media outlet for the now new coach of the Dijon FCO goalkeepers who did not fail to react to the President of Lyon, a great follower of social networks. This Saturday afternoon, despite the strong words of his former goalkeeper, Jean-Michel Aulas wanted to calm things down on Twitter by simply saying regret the behavior of his former goalkeeper coach. A soap opera that is obviously not ready to stop between the two parties.

Ligue 1: Grégory Coupet (Dijon) tackles Rudi Garcia (OL) again@CoupetCoupetGreg I deeply regret your negative positions against the OL institution which has always been behind you and which will be again this evening. https://t.co/GmixdDww2q – Jean-Michel AULAS (@JM_Aulas) October 24, 2020