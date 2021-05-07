OL: Jean-Michel Aulas settles his accounts with Monaco!

Present at a press conference this Friday during the extension of Delphine Cascarino’s contract, Jean-Michel Aulas took the opportunity to discuss the end of the season for the men’s team. The Lyon president took the opportunity to tackle AS Monaco.

The war of words continues. Since Sunday evening, AS Monaco and Olympique Lyonnais have been on the public square. After Les Gones won at the Stade Louis II in a very important match in the race for third place, a brawl broke out between some players after the match was over. Willem Geubbels, Pietro Pellegri, Marcelo and Mattia De Sciglio all received a red card from referee Clément Turpin. In the process, Jean-Michel Aulas and Rudi Garcia pointed out Monaco and arbitration, believing that the Lyonnais had been attacked.

JMA is not satisfied with the sanctions

Monday evening, the day after this shock, Monaco responded and settled accounts with OL by issuing a press release. On Wednesday, the two clubs were fixed on the penalties received by their players. And OL did well with a suspension match for Marcelo and De Sciglio. However, the residents of Groupama Stadium still consider this sanction to be severe since the two defenders were attacked by the two young Monegasque players. Rudi Garcia complained about it yesterday to the media. Jean-Michel Aulas gave it a layer this Friday on the sidelines of the Delphine Cascarino extension press conference.

“It’s true, I did not speak but I read what was said by the leaders of Monaco, I read the referee’s report and I took note of the decision of the Commission. I think we weren’t very favored in the decisions. We are heavily penalized tomorrow. We also have a lot of injuries. The team was great and reflected the great desire to win that we instilled in them. So what they have done is fantastic. Scoring two goals in Monaco 10-11, when they haven’t had any for a long time, is great. We even ended up with three goals ”.

OL president spades Monaco

Then he added: “It would be a shame not to give ourselves the means to succeed in everything. Lorient is doing good results, but we will win tomorrow, then in Nîmes and against Nice. It is my strongest will. I’m not the one playing. We will do everything to make our OL and our supporters very proud, who support us positively. They won’t be too far away tomorrow before the match ”. JMA went on to explain that he wanted the two red cards given out after the final whistle canceled.

“Honestly Yes. The commission explains quite clearly. We realize that our players have only defended themselves. They were verbally and physically assaulted. The two red cards are unfair. The leaders of Monaco would have done better to be silent ”. JMA, which therefore cries out injustice, concluded this media release by putting pressure on ASM. “We have to win our matches and there may be surprises. I will be going to see the players in training at 5.30pm later on and I will give them my forecasts on our opponents ”. After the word, it’s time for action tomorrow!