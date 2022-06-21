OL: Jean-Michel Aulas speaks about his future

It is now official. OL formalized this Tuesday the appointment of John Textor as the new majority shareholder. However, the American businessman will not take the place of Jean-Michel Aulas at the head of the Rhone club. The latter also spoke of his future as the leader of his favorite club, remaining slightly evasive.

“I committed three years minimum with John Textor. I’m not going to go back on my age, but that means a lot of sacrifice, work and fatigue. For the moment we are in a three-year deal, we will meet again to give each other news of the rest.explained the president of Olympique Lyonnais.