OL: Jean-Michel Aulas talks about the departure of JHE

Evicted from the Olympique de Marseille last February, Jacques-Henri Eyraud will have gone through a complicated mandate. Very criticized, especially at the end, JHE left by the back door, accompanied by the satisfaction of the supporters who seemed to be at their wit’s end. In an interview with Parisian, Jean-Michel Aulas returned to the forced departure of the former president of OM, and the Lyon leader seems to have understood the reasons for his dismissal.

“It is a reminder for all those who did not practice discussions or exchanges. The basics of a club manager is to establish a relationship of trust with the employees, with the supporters, moreover in a football club in a big city. We have always practiced this in Lyon, sometimes with success, sometimes with difficulty. What happened in Marseille was inexorable. Bernard Tapie had succeeded in establishing this privileged relationship with the supporters. It is a reminder for those who have forgotten it. It was a bit simplistic on the part of the president of Marseille to have concealed this incredible strength of the supporters in the club ”, he told the Parisian. Good advice from the oldest president of Ligue 1, in office since 1987, which Pablo Longoria will have to follow if he wishes to know a fate other than that of Jacques-Henri Eyraud.