OL: Jean-Michel Aulas talks about the end of the season

This Sunday, Olympique Lyonnais went on a week-long internship to Evian-les-Bains to prepare for the end of the season. It must be said that it promises to be breathtaking with a knockout round of the Champions League return against Juventus, but also a League Cup final against PSG on July 31 at Stade de France. Meetings that can give another twist to the Lyon season, after a disappointing seventh place in Ligue 1. In an interview with Progress, the president of the Rhone club Jean-Michel Aulas spoke with greediness this end of the season which promises to be enticing for his players.

“It’s a fantastic chance to only play decisive matches. We can be four or five matches of great happiness. If the players show the tenacity, the will, and the courage that I showed during the period of confinement against those who wanted to take the opportunity to play Europe next year, the opportunity can to be fantastic. I told them that with 30 points remaining we could have finished 3rd, but we are 7th. So, we now have these meetings to show that we are men, champions. Not only are we entitled to think that we can put the best in trouble, but the best can also think that we are going to put them in trouble. We must have the mind to arrive without complex, ready to jump, with a reinforced workforce, “ thus commented on Aulas. Will Olympique Lyonnais offer an end of the season in apotheosis? Response from July 31 at the Stade de France …

