OL: Jean-Michel Aulas threatens to resign and attacks some of the supporters

While some of the Lyon supporters have been taking action against OL for several weeks, Jean-Michel Aulas heavily criticized some fans who were behind the whistles against Karl Toko Ekambi, after the victory against Montpellier (5-2). And he threatened to leave.

The end of the Olympique Lyonnais season promises to be very long. Despite the great victories against Bordeaux (6-1) and Montpellier (5-2), the Rhone club was humiliated against West Ham, in the Europa League, and seems very close to saying goodbye to Europe. And during the success against MHSC, part of the Groupama Stadium attacked Karl Toko Ekambi, whistled and booed copiously with each ball, despite his goal, which he celebrated by attacking the public. Too much time for the President of Lyon, Jean-Michel Aulas.

“I am really sad to see the reaction of those few supporters who got in the way. Karl can avoid having this reaction but you have to put yourself in his place because we have been living a nightmare for some time in Lyon. The supporters, by attacking the players, creates a relationship of tension which becomes unbearable.he first explained on Prime Video, before returning to the mixed zone a few minutes later, very upset.

“If it is going to continue, I prefer to leave”

“It’s sad this reaction from a very small part of a historic group. Karl didn’t realize what he did. We now have to manage the de-escalation (…) If Karl had this bad reaction, it was because he had been unsupported before. I have an appointment with a small group of supporters now. I had made an appointment yesterday but only the South Turn came (…) Thank you to the players, the coach and almost all the supporters who turned against this situation that I cannot accept”first let go of the OL boss a few minutes after the match.

Before threatening to resign if the context does not improve. Tonight there is a fracture. “I spent hours explaining myself yesterday, things were said with a group. I’m going to discuss with the other group, because I can’t imagine that we are preparing Marseille in these conditions (…) We have overcome a situation which, for me, is not acceptable. If this is going to continue, I prefer to leave. Football is not that. When you have been president for 35 years of a club that you love with passion, you cannot remain unscathed from this kind of thing.