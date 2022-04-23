OL: Jeff Reine-Adélaïde talks about the complicated season

Back at OL after being loaned to Nice, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde (24) is slowly coming back from his second cruciate ligament rupture. Absent from the field until March, the former Arsenal player could only play minutes of matches. In an interview with The TeamJRA spoke about his views on OL’s frustrating season, which sits in eighth place in Ligue 1.

“It’s very frustrating for the players. We all want to do well. Of course, these are words that are repeated week after week and we are having a really bad Championship (OL are only 8th, 7 points from the podium). But there are still 15 points to take, of course we are not going to be champions, but there is a European place to go. We will have to win everything”he explained.

