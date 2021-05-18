OL: Joachim Andersen wants to stay in England

In addition to the post of coach, Olympique Lyonnais will have to manage the big building site in defense this summer. If the Rhone club extended Marcelo’s contract and that should also be the case for Denayer, it will also be necessary to manage two other files. First that of the Algerian Djamel Benlamri who asked to leave disappointed with his playing time, but also that of Joachim Andersen.

According to information from the team, the Danish defender will not be kept by Fulham at the end of his loan even if he is quickly imposed as a sure value in defense, the club being relegated to the Championship. He had also become the captain. But the 24-year-old defender who will therefore return to France does not want to stay in Lyon and wants to continue his adventure in the Premier League. He has good odds in England and could bring in a good sum for OL.