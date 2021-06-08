OL: Juninho admitted to the competition for future coaches!

As was expected, the sports director of OL was admitted to take the French coach’s license (BEF). For a next experiment on the bench?

What if Rudi Garcia was not completely wrong? Remember, after returning his apron, the former coach of Olympique Lyonnais had charged Juninho in an interview in which he clearly hinted that the sporting director of the Rhone club seemed to want to walk on his flower beds.

“I found that when the Brazilian rookies weren’t playing, he wasn’t happy. He would have preferred to win, but with his players. He’s invested a lot, and that’s a quality, but I certainly think he had to promise them to start. (…) At the winter break, I went to see Vincent Ponsot, and I said to him: “What’s going on? What is Juni looking for to take the job? It is not possible to continue like this. I’ll give him the keys if he wants them. “

A meeting with Cris

Juninho future coach? The rumor was far from unfounded since the name of the Brazilian was often mentioned internally at a time when the Gones were looking for Garcia’s successor. And if Peter Bosz was chosen to restore OL’s image, Progress tells us that the AURA League (Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes) has published the list of people admitted to pass the French trainer’s certificate (BEF). And who is on this list? A certain Antônio Reis, or Juninho (his full civil name is Antônio Augusto Ribeiro Reis Júnior).

Is Juninho aiming for a sideline in the short or medium term? Is this a maneuver intended to ensure the blow in the event that the Bosz bet does not satisfy OL? No one knows, but the newspaper reveals that Cris, former teammate of “Juni” and new Le Mans coach, came to meet him for an exchange that would have lasted two hours …