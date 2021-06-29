OL: Juninho is delighted with the arrival of Henrique

This Tuesday, Olympique Lyonnais version Peter Bosz formalized his second recruit of the summer in the person of Henrik, after the signing of Damien Da Silva (ex-Rennes). The 27-year-old Brazilian left-back, who left Vasco freely, signed with the Gones until 2024. Juninho, OL’s sporting director, reacted to this formalization, first of all wanting to present the qualities of his new player. “Henrique is a left-back who is very aggressive, who works a lot for the team, who is very intelligent, hard in the one-on-one. […] He is above all a very great professional who gives everything for his team. He is ready to do whatever the team collectively asks. ”

And the former midfielder auriverde to continue, especially about the many Brazilians landed on the side of Lyon in recent months. “I’m glad he signed with us. I wish him good luck like most Brazilians who have been here. I am convinced that it will be a very nice surprise for this season. […] He is 27 years old, he still has significant room for improvement. This is only his second club, after Vasco, where he has remained all his life. I know most of the Brazilian players, but regardless of nationality, it’s OL first and foremost. ”