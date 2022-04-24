OL: Karl Toko-Ekambi speaks to supporters

Laugh, tears, laugh. The supporters of Olympique Lyonnais will have gone through all the emotions yesterday afternoon. Winner 5-2 of Montpellier, after leading 2-0 then being overtaken, OL ended up winning a precious success in view of their European Cup mission. A great architect of Rhone success, scorer and passer, Karl Toko-Ekambi is today in the sights of Lyon supporters. In question, a gesture and a few words addressed to the podium, after having been insulted part of the meeting.

A noticed episode which will even have pushed Jean-Michel Aulas, exasperated by the attitude of certain supporters, to put his resignation on the table. Supported by his teammates, in particular Moussa Dembélé, the Cameroonian striker came out of silence this Sunday, posting a brief message on Instagram. “Thank you to the whole team and to the true supporters of OL”, he wrote. Decisive 21 times in 35 matches this season, KTE is under contract at Lyon until June 2024.

