OL: Karl Toko Ekambi’s agent takes stock of his future

Although for the time being deprived of European competition, OL could present a relatively rich attacking sector next year. In addition to Moussa Dembélé still very much present in his ranks and the beautiful promise of Le Havre, Tino Kadewere, the Rhodanian team could retain Karl Toko Ekambi. The Cameroonian, who arrived on loan from Villarreal in January, has an option to buy 11.5 million euros and this would not represent a hindrance according to his agent.

Invited to speak on the subject in the show The Evening Team On Thursday, Samir Khiat said:The OL is satisfied with the player, the player is satisfied with the OL and his project. […] There is still no certainty today, but the player feels good, the club appreciates the player, be it his mentality and his margin of progression. All the lights are green to try to find a solution for the player to stay in Lyon.In 12 games in all competitions, the 27-year-old has scored two goals and provided three assists for Olympique Lyonnais. Enough to convince his management for good? One thing is for sure, the current context is not going to argue in its favour.