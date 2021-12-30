OL: Lucas Paqueta confirms his positive test for Covid-19

This Wednesday, The team indicated that seven cases of players positive for Covid-19 had been detected within the professional workforce of Olympique Lyonnais. Only Lucas Paqueta’s name had been revealed, which he confirmed on Instagram. “I wanted to thank you for all the messages, and tell you that we are isolated so that we can recover as quickly as possible!” We are fine, thank God ”, he said at first.

We have tested positive for Covid. We had symptoms and now we are doing better! Thanks everyone for all the messages, continued the Brazilian. Currently in Dubai where he had gone to spend the holidays with his family, OL are doing their best to repatriate her to France, while the club had planned to organize an internship in Spain in order to better prepare the second part of the season.