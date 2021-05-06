OL: many absent against Lorient

Olympique Lyonnais is preparing to face Lorient with a decimated group. Already by the suspensions, since Depay, Caqueret, Marcelo and De Sciglio will not be able to be aligned by Rudi Garcia. Hope lies in the return of the injured.

“We won’t have too much of tomorrow’s session to know if Islam (Slimani), Djamel (Benlamri), Melvin (Bard) and Denayer can be in the group or not. We do not know anything. They started again, everyone practiced separately. Depay, Caqueret, De Sciglio and Marcelo are suspended », said Rudi Garcia at a press conference.